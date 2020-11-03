A civil servant, Sunday Udo on Monday asked the Jikwoyi customary court in Abuja to dissolve his 28-year-old marriage over his wife’s flirtatious attitude.

He made this allegation in a divorce petition he filed against his wife, Eucharia Udo.

It read:

“When we got married, we were living together in Lagos, after she delivered our first child, she travelled to the village to see our parents, instead of her to go to my parent’s house, she went to her parent’s house.

“She soon started having affairs with different men which she confessed to me, saying there were nine of them.”

Mr Udo told the court that he reported the matter to his father-in-law who said he was totally against such an act.

“I reported the matter to her father, her father asked if that was madness or if something was wrong with her

“When I told my mother about it, she advised me to come and pick my wife and child and take them with me to the city,” the petitioner said.

The case has, however, been adjourned till January 2021.