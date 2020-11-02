Some aggrieved youth took to the Daudu major road in Benue State to protest against the mysterious disappearance of the penises of some men in the community.



The youth claimed the incident had been a recurrent phenomenon in the community in the last few weeks.

No fewer than six young men have had their penises disappear mysteriously in the past few weeks, a development which prompted the protest.





The youth had to resort to protest because their traditional ruler did not pay attention to their plight.

The protest led to a traffic gridlock on the busy Makurdi-Lafia highway for a few hours until the police arrived to disperse the protesters.

The acting traditional ruler of the community, Chief Chado Oliver (acting Tyoor of Daudu), in a telephone interview, said when they presented the matter to him, he asked for the victim to be brought, but they never showed up.

It would be recalled that in November last year, women of Agasha community in same Guma LGA poured onto their streets as well as the Makurdi-Gboko highway to protest alleged missing genitals of both sexes, but no case was verified.