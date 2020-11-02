The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has begun a mandatory quarantine effective Sunday, November 1, 2020.

According to Dr Ghebreyesus, the move has become necessary after he was identified as a contact to someone who has tested positive.

He took to Twitter to announce the development noting that he is well and without symptoms but will be working from home.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home,” he Tweeted.

Meanwhile, he has urged all and sundry to continue to comply with the Covid-19 safety protocols to help break the chain of transmission.

