A man got the shock of his life when he discovered that his wife was engaged in a long-running adulterous affair with his own father.

Isaac Marova made the unpalatable discovery after stumbling onto some steamy romantic messages between his father Bartholomew Marinova and his wife.

The two were so comfortable in the illicit relationship that they bought secret mobile lines for communication.

After suspecting that something untoward was happening, Isaac eventually stumbled onto the messages after his wife forgot to delete them.

A devastated Isaac then dragged his father to traditional leader, Chief Makoni’s court, after sending his wife packing. He told the court,

“I started suspecting that my wife was up to something because I would come across deleted messages in her phone. She was using a number I didn’t know and again texting a number that I didn’t know at that time. I later saw some romantic messages in my wife’s phone from the same number.

“I later discovered that the other number was my father’s. I confronted him, but he flatly denied dating my wife,” as reported by The Manica Post.

During the hearing, Bartholomew flatly denied dating his son’s wife or communicating with her surreptitiously. Chief Makoni ordered Isaac and his father to retrieve the phone records.

When the phone records were finally presented in court, Bartholomew was left with egg on his face. The records showed that between October 2021 and January 2022, he was texting and calling his daughter-in-law daily.

Faced with indisputable evidence of his illicit affair, Bartholomew finally confessed.

“I have nothing to say. I am sorry for what happened,” he said.

Chief Makoni fined Batholomew five cattle for the illicit affair. Three will go to his son as compensation, while the other two will go to the chief’s court.