Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, has grabbed the headlines again following his move to the Ghana Premier League ahead of the new football season.

Gyan, 34, has joined Legon Cities on a one-year deal in a deal worth more than $1m.

The former Sunderland, Al Ain and Kayserispor ace has been clubless following his exit from Indian Super League side, NorthEast United FC.

After completing his move, social media erupted with many commending him for his decision to play in the country’s top-flight.

World football governing body Fifa, African football’s governing body Caf and African music icon Sarkodie are among a host of top entities to celebrate striker Gyan’s return to Ghana’s domestic football after 17 years away.

Here we go. I’m back home to continue my career with @legoncitiesfc. I’m happy to join this club because they have a future plan for Ghana football. Don’t blink when the season starts. Follow my new club for every details of the club. Thanks for your support 💪💪💪🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HlppSmxRVs — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) November 1, 2020

Ou! It’s true !!!!! Big up my brother 👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿 congrats on this one …. really respect you for this … now our local games gon b exciting… 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 https://t.co/5g30DyDIyl — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) November 1, 2020

🔝 The highest scoring African in #WorldCup history has returned to Ghana ✍️



🇬🇭 Good luck at @LegonCitiesFC, Asamoah 👍 https://t.co/I2GSz0mAgx — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 1, 2020

@ASAMOAH_GYAN3 congratulations I pray this will be a stepping stone for something big in the GPL!..well done @LegonCitiesFC and good luck Capitano Asamoah Gyan 👍🏿👏🏿👌🏿✊🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 “It always seems impossible until it’s done “🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/gZbI1vHx23 — Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) November 1, 2020

READ ALSO

The striker, who is Africa’s highest scorer at the World Cup as well as Ghana’s most-capped player and all-time top scorer, completed his move on local transfer deadline day on Saturday.

He returns to the Ghana Premier League for the first time since leaving Liberty Professionals for Italian Serie A side Udinese in 2003.

In his time away, he also played for French outfit Stade Rennais, Sunderland in the Premier League, Al Ain and Al Ahli Dubai in the UAE, Shanghai SIPG in China, Turkish side Kayserispor and most recently NorthEast United in India.

Before joining Legon, he was highly linked to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko where he held personal desire to join before retiring.

Meanwhile, Legon Cities will begin their 2020/21 football season with a home game against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.