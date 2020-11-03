It was all joy and excitement when the Co-Convener for Aspirants Unite for Victory, Bice Obour Osei Kuffour, joined the constituency executives on a campaign tour in various communities in the Asante Akyem South Constituency.

Speaking to a teeming crowd at Asante Akyem Obogu, Obour called on all aggrieved members and sympathisers of the party, who are clamouring for a ‘skirt and blouse’ vote in the coming elections due to some ill-treatments in the past by constituency executives, to desist from it as it will affect President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in general.

Obour explained the need to prioritise the gains made by the Akufo-Addo-government and the Member of Parliament, Kwaku Asante Boateng. He asked the people present to team up and work rather than dwell on personal benefits.

“The NPP and Nana Addo-led administration have done so much for Ghana to be proud of as a citizen and as a member of this great party.

“From the days of President Kufuor till now never has the NPP disappointed the Ghanaian people in the delivery of its promises.

“The NPP, through its flagship programmes and policies like the FSHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, Youth in Afforestation, etc, has impacted the lives of Ghanaians in diverse ways,” he added.

In his hometown, Juaso, Obour led the crowd to chant the most famous slogans of the NPP ‘Obunumankoma’ and the “4 More 4 Nana, 4 More 4 Lawyer Kwaku Asante Boateng.”

Obour in his speech to the party faithful reminded the people gathered of some of the untold hardships the John Mahama administration brought on Ghanaians.

He mentioned as examples major price hikes in prices of utility services, ie light and water bills in the wake of the ‘dumsor’ crisis, cancellation of nurses and teacher allowance and several corruption scandals that became rampant during the eight years of the National Democratic Congress government.