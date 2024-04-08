In a heart-warming moment captured live on CNN, a couple exchanged engagement vows amidst the awe-inspiring backdrop of the total solar eclipse in Stowe, Vermont, USA.

CNN correspondent Derek Van Dam was on-site to witness and share the emotional milestone with viewers worldwide.

As the celestial spectacle unfolded in the skies above, the couple seized the opportunity to mark their love and commitment in a truly unforgettable manner.

With the eclipse casting a mesmerizing glow over the picturesque landscape, the couple’s special moment was imbued with an extra layer of magic and significance.

The romantic gesture captured the attention of viewers around the globe, who were moved by the couple’s decision to unite their destinies during such a rare and extraordinary event.

For Derek Van Dam and the CNN team, witnessing the couple’s heartfelt exchange was a highlight of the coverage of the total solar eclipse.

The couple’s engagement during the total solar eclipse will undoubtedly be remembered as a touching and unforgettable moment that captured the hearts of viewers around the world.

