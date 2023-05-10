The Ghana Highway Authority has announced a temporary closure of the Ewusiejoe section of the Takoradi-Agona Road on the N1 Highway.

The closure is expected to last 12 hours, thus, between Saturday 13 May 2023 at 10 pm to Sunday 14th May at 10:00 pm.

The Highway Authority in a statement said the move is to enable major repair works on the Butre River Bridge at Ewusiejoe near Takoradi.

“Motorists travelling between Takoradi and Agona junction and beyond and vice versa are being notified that no vehicle can access the Bridge while the repair works are ongoing,” the statement noted.

Read the full statement below:

