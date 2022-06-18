The Ghana Highway Authority has cautioned commuters and motorists after hours of rainfall resulted in flooding in some parts of the Central Region.

In a statement, the outfit indicated a washout of bridge approaches at Jukwa has rendered the Cape Coast – Twifo Praso road inaccessible.

The road has, therefore, been cut off by the rains at Jukwa bridge.



Motorists travelling between Cape Coast and Twifo Praso have therefore been advised to use Cape Coast – Yamoransa – Assin Fosu – Twifo Praso road.

Meanwhile, the Authority is mobilising to solve the problem as soon as possible while some personnel have been deployed to the scene to ensure safe commuting.

They have also apologised for any inconveniences the situation has caused.