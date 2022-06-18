A High Court Judge, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, Thursday, shed tears when she read out the chilling accounts of how two teenagers allegedly killed 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdallah at Kasoa last year.

The trial judge became emotional while reading the brief facts of the case in her ruling, indicating that the Court will now conduct a jury trial for the two teenagers who are being held for killing Abdallah.

Referring to a section of the facts which indicated that when one of the accused struck Abdallah with a club in the head and the deceased asked for forgiveness if he had wronged them, the trial judge then paused, lifted her spectacles, and used her handkerchief to wipe tears from her eyes.

“I am sorry,” the Judge told the audience in the courtroom.

The Court had earlier held that it was going to handle the trial summarily, but when sitting resumed, it ruled that the trial would be done by jury.

According to the Court, if they are found guilty at the end of the trial, they would be handed over to the Juvenile court for sentencing.

The matter has been adjourned to July 5.

The accused, including a minor (name withheld) who is also a school dropout and another has been charged with conspiracy to murder and murder.

The two teens were said to have murdered Ishmael Mensah Abdallah on April 3, 2021, for ritual purposes, after they lured him into an uncompleted building and killed him with a club and cement block.