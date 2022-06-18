Drake samples Ghana’s Obrafour on new ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Album

Canadian rapper, Drake surprised his fans with a new album he calls ‘Honestly, Nevermind.’

It is a 14-track project released on Friday.

For his Ghanaian fans, it was a double surprise for them.

Honestly, Nevermind album cover

On Track 6, ‘Calling My Name’, Drake sampled a beloved popular song from one of Ghana’s best musicians alive, Obrafour.

The Grammy award-winning rapper sampled ‘Oye Ohene’ which features Tinny and was produced by Da Hammer.

The sample is found at 0:53 seconds of the Drake tune, where it transitions into a house music vibe sending the song into a different type of ambiance compared to its initial trajectory.

“Killa cut!” is the chant heard multiple times.

That part was sung by Mantse Aryeequaye as an opener to the late 2003 remix of ‘Oye Ohene’ off the Ntete Pa album.

The original song, however, was off of Obrafuor’s Time Out for Adhesion (TOFA) Album back in 2003.

In the 2000s, Mantse became a household voice behind ‘Last 2’ signees’ adlibs on many of the producer, Da Hammer’s works.

Mantse has also worked with other former ‘Last 2’ artistes including Sarkodie, Edem among others.

The reworking of the adlib into a 2022 record is another reason many Ghanaian music lovers are paying a closer attention at Drake’s fresh album for more subtle references.