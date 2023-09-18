The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has advised motorists traveling from Wa and its surroundings to the south to turn off at Sawla and the Fufulso Road to connect the N10 Techiman -Kintampo Road.

Also, motorists going to Wa from the south are to use the Techiman- Kintampo Road turn off at the Fufulso junction, and use the Fufulso-Sawla Road to Sawla and subsequently to Wa and beyond.

This follows the devastation caused to the bridge linking the Bole and Doli communities, making it impossible for vehicles and people to cross.

Describing the incident as regrettable, GHA said in a statement that the devastation was caused by a broken dam by the side of the road.

The Authority has assured that its engineers and technical team are working diligently to address the situation as quickly as practicable.

Read the full statement below: