A heavy downpour in the early hours of Sunday washed away the Doli bridge at Bole in the Savannah Region, cutting off the Upper West region from Southern Ghana.

Passengers travelling along the Bamboi-Wa highway have been left stranded following the incident as there is no alternative route.

The road is the only link between the south of the country and the Upper West region.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana, has said he is collaborating with the Bole District Chief Executive (DCE), and and the Savannah Regional Minister on this emergency.