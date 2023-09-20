Yagbonwura appeals for speedy repair of roads destroyed by Doli Dam flood

The King of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Bii-kunuto Jewu Soale I, has called on the government to act urgently in response to the needs of commuters and traders concerning the destruction of the Techiman-Wa highway by the Doli dam flood.

He said the road which is of major importance connecting the north and south of the country, also serves as a link between Ghana and Burkina Faso, hence his appeal for attention.

He commended the government for the swift response to the floods but asks that they act with greater urgency in response to the cries of commuters.

He made the appeal in a speech read for him by the Deputy Registrar of the Gonja Traditional Council, Mohammed Abdulai during a visit by a delegation of paramount chiefs to the scene of the destruction at Doli, a suburb of Bole District in the Savannah Region.

He said the disruption of vital transportation links such as the current situation at the Techiman-Wa highway route, is not only inconvenient to local folks but for regional and international trade.

“It’s imperative that we prioritise the immediate reconstruction of the bridge to restore normalcy to the lives of the affected communities and uphold the integrity of this significant transportation corridor,” Yagbonwura Bii-kunuto Jewu Soale I said.

He later appealed to drivers and transport unions within and outside the region to be considerate of the fares they ask passengers to pay during the period.

ALSO READ: