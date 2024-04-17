The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) spearheaded by Sam Jonah is set to inaugurate its 75th Anniversary on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The launch will be presided over by former Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, with Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Works and Housing, and the Caretaker Information Minister, gracing the occasion as the Special Guest of Honour.

Media practitioners, partners, heads of media institutions, as well as heads and students of journalism/communication training institutions, are expected to attend the event.

Sir Jonah will deliver the keynote address, setting the stage for the 75th Anniversary celebration, which revolves around the theme: “75 years of excellence in journalism: Past, present, and the future.”

Additionally, he will unveil the 75th Anniversary Logo during the ceremony.

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the GJA, will expound on the theme for the anniversary, aiming to galvanize members around the Association’s mission.

Godwin Avenorgbo, Chair of the 75th Anniversary Planning Committee, will provide an overview of the activities scheduled for the anniversary, culminating in the 28th GJA Media Awards slated for September 2024.

Celebratory activities will be conducted across the regions to imbue the anniversary with a national essence.

The National Executive of the GJA extends invitations to all members of the Association and well-wishers to partake in commemorating 75 years of journalistic excellence

Find attached press statement: