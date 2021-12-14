The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) office in Ghana has marked the 75th anniversary of the global scheme in a grand event Monday, December 13.

The dignitary-studded event which took place at the La Palm Resort was to celebrate the organization for its persistence in promoting children’s rights and ensuring an equal chance for disadvantaged children.

UNICEF75 kicked into full start with a short film, featuring global ambassadors who expressed sincere gratitude to the team and stakeholders for partnering for every child.

Among the key items was the premiere of the film; If You Have, which rode the audience on a backpedal to when the organization began in 1946 with just about 10 staff.

It also detailed the obstacles surmounted and the achievements the organization has made to its name, as well as a re-imagined better world that was premised on ‘if all hands were to be on deck in improving the lives of children’.

Guest Speaker, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, who happens to be Ghana’s Chief of Staff reiterated the need to build a resilient system for children.

“The Government of Ghana will continue to enhance access to inclusive quality services for children and young people, to leave no one behind.”

Thanking the UNICEF team, Madam Osei Opare disclosed that courtesy of UNICEF, Ghana has been equipped with statistics which has helped in the significant achievement in rectifying laws protecting children.

She also made mention of a reduction in cases of child prostitution and other forms of sexual abuse through the awareness programmes UNICEF offers.

Also present at the event was the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta who remarked that the government has a strong resolve to build a nation that ensures that its children are cared for and supported.

In respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, he stated that children must be first in line for investment and budget allocation.