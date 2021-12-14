Popular Nigeria artiste, Olubankole Wellington, known to many as Banky W, has taken to social media to call his wife, Adesua Etomi, a baby mama.

This was in reaction to a court ruling which declared all marriages held at the Ikoyi Registry, Nigeria where they got married in 2017 as illegal.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: So, therefore, @AdesuaEtomiW hey baby mama … coupled with laughter and love emojis.

His post has attracted hilarious and mixed reactions from fans and followers who have sighted it.

The court presided over by Justice D. E. Osiagor, held that only the local government marriage registries were empowered to do such by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

He submitted that the conduct of marriages and issuance of certificates were statutorily the job of the local governments as provided by the law.

The judge added that the acts of the federal government through the Ministry of Interior, operating marriage registries was beyond their powers and held that all marriages conducted by federal marriage registries or through their agents were illegal and invalid.

He consequently ordered the closure of all federal marriage registries opened by the ministry, including that of the Ikoyi marriage registry with immediate effect.



