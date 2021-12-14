Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey has expressed her appreciation to everyone who supported her through her late mother’s burial.

Some bigwigs who attended the burial service of the MP’s late mother included Johnson Aseidu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC; Haruna Iddrisu, NDC Caucus Leader in Parliament; and Alexander Afenyo-Markin, NPP Caucus Leader in Parliament.

Others were the representatives of H.E. John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana; and Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate to H.E. Mr Mahama in the 2020 elections; as well as representatives of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin.

Also present were members of Parliament from both sides of the divide, National and Regional Executives of the NDC, the Regional Chairman of the NPP in her constituency, Branch and Ward Executives, Chiefs and Queen Mothers led by Awulae Annor -Adjaye III, and former Members of Parliament.

The MP later took to her Facebook page, to thank all dignitaries who supported her during the passing of her mother through her funeral, burial and thanksgiving services.

“I and my entire family are sincerely humbled and appreciated of your generous donations and for having traveled long distances to Tikobo No.2 to honor my departed old lady,” part of her message read.

Below is the full post:

