Bayern Munich have decided to suspend Sadio Mane indefinitely over his fight with teammate Leroy Sane.

Mane was revealed to have punched Sane in the dressing room shortly after Bayern fell 3-0 to Manchester City in the Champions League, leaving a mark on the German before being dragged away by teammates.

Club officials held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the incident and now the club have confirmed Mane will be suspended and fined.

“Sadio Mane, 31, will not be in the FC Bayern squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday,” a statement read. “The reason is misconduct by Mane after FC Bayern’s Champions League game at Manchester City. In addition, Mane will receive a fine.”

As of yet, it is not clear whether Mane’s suspension will be longer than one game.

CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic led the discussions over a potential punishment for Mane, with initial reports even suggesting Bayern were open to selling the Senegal international in the summer in response.

However, Mane is understood to have shown remorse for his actions and Bayern’s punishment, as it stands, is no more than a temporary suspension.

Mane was allowed to take part in team training on Thursday morning and was not required to apologise to either Sane or the wider squad, despite reports suggesting that was part of Bayern’s punishment.

However, he has now been temporarily banished from the club, with manager Thomas Tuchel expected to discuss the sanction during his press conference on Friday.

The reigning Bundesliga champions take on Hoffenheim on Saturday before turning their attention to the return leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City, needing to overturn a three-goal deficit at the Allianz Arena, and it is not yet clear whether Mane will be involved.