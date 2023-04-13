Sadio Mane is expected to apologise in front of the Bayern Munich squad after punching team-mate Leroy Sane in the face after Tuesday’s Champions League defeat at Manchester City.

Sky Germany report that Sane’s lip was bleeding after the altercation and the two players needed to be separated by their fellow team-mates in the dressing room.

Bayern Munich officials held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss possible punishments for Mane and, according to Sky Germany, among the sanctions considered were a fine, suspension, and even a parting of the ways in the summer.

It’s expected Mane will apologise in front of the team during Thursday’s training session.

Sane and Mane were seen on the pitch arguing in the latter stages of the match on Tuesday night, where City beat the German champions 3-0 at Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final first leg.

After landing back in Munich, Mane, who was a substitute for the tie, took the team bus from the airport while Sane was picked up privately.

On returning to Munich, Sane was pictured appearing to hide his bottom lip from cameras.

Bayern Munich have not commented on the incident.