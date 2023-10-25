A group of road contractors in Ghana have expressed readiness to help the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate an allegation of corruption in the award of road contracts at the Ministry of Roads and Highways, as alleged by Professor Stephen Adei, a former Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Speaking in a television interview last week, Prof Stephen Adei, who is also a former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), said he has information to the effect that persons seeking road contracts are told: “Road contracts will be given to you, provided you pay 1 million upfront.”

Reacting to the allegation in a press statement issued on Monday [Oct 23, 2023], the Ministry of Roads and Highways said, “These allegations are surprising at the least because the processes leading to the award of road contracts are open, transparent, competitive and in accordance with the law.”

“Given that the alleged conduct borders on the commission of crime against the Republic, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has today, 23rd October 2023, requested the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to fully investigate the allegations,” a press statement signed and issued by Nasir Ahmad Yartey, Head of Public Relations, said.

Contractors readiness to work with EOCO

Reacting to the Ministry’s move following the allegation, the group of contractors in a press statement said, “we wish to state clearly that non of us have had any such experience. Road contracts go through a process until the award is given.”

The contractors in their press statement therefore welcomed the Ministry of Roads and Highways’ invitation to EOCO to investigate the allegation.

“We have followed with keen interest discussions in the media space in respect of an allegation made by Professor Stephen Adei, a former Rector of GIMPA, to the effect that some contractors make upfront payments of upfront payments of GH¢1 million before the award of road contracts.”

“We have also read a press statement from the Ministry of Roads and Highways indicating that the Minister has requested the Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate the allegation.

“We wish to state clearly that non of us has have had any such experience. Road contracts go through a process until the award is given.

“The process is well known and transparent and consequently makes it very difficult for corrupt practices to prevail in the allocation of road contracts. We wish to allay the concerns of Professor Adei and the general public and emphatically state that no such bribes are paid for road contracts in Ghana, they added.

The group of contractors who endorsed the press statement are 1st Sky Ltd, Maripoma Ent Ltd, Justimoh Construction Ltd, Resource Access Ltd, Kasmo Co Ltd, Oswald Investment Ltd, Ussuya Gh Ltd., Volta Impex Ltd and Limerica Gh Ltd.

Others are Doncross Ltd, Joshop Gh Ltd, General Construction Ltd, Hardwick Ltd, Kofi Job Construction , Menphis Construction Ltd, Mawums Ltd, Kingspock Ltd, Kingdowsco Co Ltd, Nagfairmont Gh Ltd and New Modern World Ltd.

“We will like to state that the honorable minister has led the ministry with candor and professionalism. Not only that, but he has brought discipline to the roads construction sector and has deliberately built the capacity of local contractors to meet international standards for the purpose of relying on local capacity and ensuring true independence,” they added.

They stated: “Notwithstanding the fact that we have been taken aback of these allegations, we, as part of the community of road contractors, shall support the work of any investigative body to bring closure to these allegations. We shall therefore standby to assist EOCO if and when invited.”

ALSO READ: