Economist, Administrator, and Writer, Prof. Emeritus Stephen Adei, says he may still be around to attend the funeral of an accuser who suggests he (Prof Adei) may be on his way to his grave.

In a statement to deny that he ever made a mischievous claim against President Akufo-Addo, which is being attributed to him courtesy of a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prof Adei quotes his accuser as suggesting he may die soon, a fate he says he does not fear, as a Christian.

“My attention has been drawn to an X (formerly Twitter) post by one @nyavorx on Friday, March 29, 2024, which purports that I Stephen Adei have said, “If we do not REVIEW this CONSTITUTION and in the unlikely event we get another power drunk and autocratic man like Nana Addo, as for me I’d have visited my grave.

“I want to state categorically that this is false news. I have never made such a statement.

“The statement is by an individual with malicious intent trying to cause mischief and stir up disaffection. Worse still, the one envisages my death soon, which as a believer in Jesus I have no problem with, even though I may attend the funeral of such an evil person,” he said.

Prof Adei who resigned recently as the Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), says he has never made the claim being attributed to him, and that the claim cannot be true.

He said, as a former international diplomat and public servant, he will not use words such as “power drunk” and “autocratic man” about the President of Ghana.

Secondly, he said he does not believe President Akufo-Addo is power drunk, because those who are, seek a third term in office.

“Neither do I see him as an autocratic nor does our Constitution, though not perfect, allow a president to be so.”

According to Prof. Adei, “As 2024 is an election year people would like to hide behind social media to perpetrate all kinds of false news to sow discord among Ghanaians. I entreat all and sundry to be careful and circumspect in their actions and reactions to false news. “Trust but verify.”

