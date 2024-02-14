Francis Asenso-Boakye has, in a Cabinet reshuffle by President Akufo-Addo this morning, been moved to the Roads and Highways Ministry.

Until his re-assignment, Asenso-Boakye, the Bantama MP has been the Housing Minister since March 2021 where he spearheaded policies, programmes, and projects aimed at promoting national development and improving the quality of life for Ghanaians.

Before he was appointed Minister, he served as the Deputy Chief of Staff and Political Assistant to President Akufo-Addo, where he played a pivotal role in aligning government programmes with the President’s agenda and overseeing impactful projects in the infrastructure sector, mainly the Roads and Highways Ministry and Works and Housing.

His extensive experience in development planning, project management, and policy development provided him with a solid foundation to spearhead initiatives in the works and housing sector.

Under his leadership, Asenso-Boakye has achieved notable milestones, demonstrating his commitment to addressing the challenges faced by many Ghanaians in the works and housing sector.

One key achievement is the establishment of the National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRAS), which provides rent advance payments to support low-to-middle-income earners and alleviates the burden of paying rent upfront.

This initiative has significantly improved housing accessibility for vulnerable groups, ensuring they have a safe and secure place to call home. As of 31st January 2024, the scheme has a total beneficiary of 1,492.

Furthermore, Asenso-Boakye led the passage of the Ghana Hydrological Authority Act, 2022 (Act 1085), which transformed the Hydrological Services Department into the autonomous Ghana Hydrological Authority.

This move has enhanced water management practices, including flood control, coastal engineering, and river development, thereby mitigating the impact of water-related disasters on communities across the country.

In addition to these accomplishments, Asenso-Boakye has overseen the establishment of the Real Estate Agency Council (REAC), a regulatory body mandated to oversee and regulate the operations of real estate agencies.

By promoting transparency and ensuring adherence to standards, REAC plays a critical role in maintaining a fair and secure real estate market for all stakeholders.

Asenso-Boakye’s commitment to addressing the challenges in the housing sector is further evident in his efforts to review the Rent Act, of 1963 (Act 220) and the Rent Control Law, 1986 (P.N.D.C.L 138), with a draft Bill currently before Parliament.

The proposed amendments aim to eliminate constraints and introduce incentives to stimulate private sector investment in the rental housing sector, ultimately improving housing affordability and accessibility for Ghanaians.

Moreover, Asenso-Boakye has initiated steps for the establishment of the Ghana Housing Authority (GHA), which will serve as a regulator and facilitator in the housing market.

The GHA’s mandate includes planning and managing housing development to address the housing needs of Ghanaians, particularly the low-to-middle-income group.

One of his most significant initiatives is the introduction of the new National Affordable Housing Programme, which aims to provide safe, secure, and decent housing for low-to-middle-income earners.

Projects such as those in Pokuase/Amasaman and Dedesua represent a significant stride towards addressing the housing challenges faced by many Ghanaians. By acquiring land banks specifically allocated for these projects, Asenso-Boakye has demonstrated his commitment to making affordable housing more accessible to those in need.

In recognition of his contributions to the infrastructure and housing sector, Asenso-Boakye was recently awarded the “Distinguished Infrastructure Minister of the year 2022/23” by the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry.

This accolade underscores his leadership and dedication to promoting sustainable development and improving the quality of life for all Ghanaians.

In conclusion, Francis Asenso-Boakye’s tenure as Minister for Works and Housing has been characterized by visionary leadership and tangible achievements.

Through his innovative policies, projects, and strategic initiatives, he has made significant strides in transforming Ghana’s infrastructure and housing landscape, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s development trajectory.

It is therefore no doubt that he would replicate this effort, as he now leads the Roads and Highways Ministry.

