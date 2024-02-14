The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has revealed that Ghana spent about $3m at this year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, he stated that the Ministry budgeted about $8.5m of which $5m was released by the Finance Ministry for the first phase of the competition.

Out of the $5m released, he said they only used $3 million for per diems, flight arrangements for the team, medicals, equipment, logistics and hospitality.

“Mr Speaker, our estimated budget for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament was $8,506,450.00 to cater for the team’s pre-tournament and the Tournament Phases (group stages, 1/16 stage, quarter-final, semi-final and final),” he said.

“Out of the $8,506,450.00, $5,071,840.36 was released by the Ministry of Finance of which US$3,070,067.81 was spent on per diems, flight arrangements for the team, medicals, equipment, logistics and hospitality. This resulted in a surplus of $2,001,772.55, after our exit from the tournament,” he explained.

Mr Ussif also stated the Sports Ministry raised about $400,000 to support government’s efforts to give the team the best of preparations.

“An amount of US$400,000.00 was received from MTN Ghana. This contributed immensely in complimenting Government’s expenditure towards the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.”

Media reports had suggested that the Black Stars players were paid $30,000 each before the final Group B game against Mozambique to motivate them in the crucial match.

But the Sports Minister said no money was paid to the players as they did not qualify to the next round of the tournament. He explained that it’s a measure adopted to manage the country’s resources.

“Mr Speaker, the Ministry had negotiated to pay bonuses should the team progress to the next round of the tournament, therefore, no qualification bonuses were paid due to the team’s exit at the group stage.

“Mr Speaker, this measure adopted by the Ministry, was aimed at motivating the team to go all out and progress from one stage of the competition to the other, and also ensure prudent management of resources,” he stated.

Ghana exited the AFCON group stage after drawing 2-2 against Mozambique in their final group game.

