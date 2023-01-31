Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng, has assured that the internal investigation into accusations of corruption concerning the computerized school selection and placement system has been finalized.

According to him, the report is ready and “all consequential decisions within the report will be communicated.”

His comment comes on the back of a JoyNews-Fourth Estate documentary, ‘School Placement for Sale’ where it was revealed that some agents have been receiving bribes from parents to place their wards into Category A schools.

The documentary had further revealed that an earlier report concerning the nefarious phenomenon had been made to the Police CID for investigation by the outgone Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwah and investigations had been initiated.

However, the Police investigations were cut short for an internal investigation spearheaded by the Ministry of Education to carry on.

Speaking concerning the internal investigation on JoyNews’ PM Express, Kwasi Kwarteng said, the Committee set up by the Minister of Education to carry out the investigation has already submitted its recommendations to the Minister.

“There were some recommendations from the committee and of course, some of the recommendations bother internally decisions that even the Minister for Education himself must take. There were other decisions that we also had to rely on institutions like National Security, the Police and what have you.

“GES also had their role to play. But the point is that the report is ready, the Minister of Education has the report and all consequential decisions within the report will be communicated,” he said.

He said the only reason the report has delayed is because the Ministry had to await information from other institutions like the Police and the Ministry of National Security in order to draw conclusions and recommendations.

Kwasi Kwarteng assured stakeholders of the Ministry’s resolve to continuously work with them to ensure that the guiding principle of transparency and equity of the CSSPS is restored.