The Rent Control Department is set to commence the digitisation of its operations next month following the successful installation of state-of-the-art equipment.

This will enable the Department to enhance efficiency, and accessibility as well as improve its operations to better serve the public.

The Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye (MP) disclosed these when he visited the Department yesterday to assess their readiness to commence the online service delivery to the public.

It will be recalled that the idea of digitizing the operations of the Department came from the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during his visit to the Department in 2020 and saw the need to streamline and reform the operations of the Department.

The online service delivery system, the Minister indicated, is part of the Government’s commitment to the people of Ghana to transform the operations of the Rent Control Department to serve the interest of stakeholders in the housing sector.

With the Department still using rudimentary mechanisms to collect data and serve its teeming clients, the Minister said the digital transformation will go a long way to address and streamline the operational deficits of the Department.

“Since I came here, I’ve realized that a lot of people are sitting down waiting for their turn to get served. With the digitisation of the Department, they don’t have to come here. Both landlords and tenants can file their tenancy agreements, register their properties as well as file complaints online and have a team of dedicated staff attend to complaints swiftly.

This reform will drastically reduce human interactions in the Department’s operations.

On his part, Mr. Amit Meluban, the Project Manager, reiterated that once the Department goes live, people wouldn’t have to come to the Rent Control office because they can do everything in the comfort of their homes or offices including payments.

The system is expected to be launched soon to educate the public on how to use the online delivery system.

ALSO READ: