The Head of Public Relations for Rent Control Department, Emmanuel Hovey Kporsa, has revealed that they do not have any law supporting three months grace period for tenants.

It is always believed that there is a law supporting that tenants are entitled to three months grace period to relocate at the end of tenancy. Many tenants have taken advantage of this notion to the extent of refusing to pay for these three months period.

However, this notion seems to have emerged as a hoax as Mr Kporsa on Adom FM’s Burning Issues stated categorically that there is no law as such, hence “a landlord can pack you out if he or she wants.”

“If landlord permits you to stay for three months to relocate, then he is doing it at his own mercy if not, all the landlord has to do is to file for order of eviction from the rent control and acquire the permission to evict you,” he said.

He added that “some even think the three months grace period is free and for that matter reluctant to pay but we don’t have any law like that.”

Emmanuel Horvey, who doubles as the spokesperson for the Ghana National Rental Assistance Scheme, speaking about the level of the scheme since its invention, said “money should always flow in your account provided to us during the sigh up, no excuses because one must not owe the landlord for even a month according to our terms. If you are found owing your landlord for even a month, we would evict you from the room.”