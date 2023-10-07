In Ghana, particularly within the bustling city of Accra, a pressing issue has emerged – the proliferation of unlicensed housing agents.

This growing menace is causing significant distress among those seeking real estate properties.

The surging demand for housing, coupled with a thriving real estate market, has led more individuals to seek assistance from rental agents.

Unfortunately, this trend has also created a breeding ground for fraudulent activities, with many unsuspecting property seekers falling prey to these unlicensed agents.

These opportunistic agents are capitalising on the soaring demand for housing, targeting individuals who are desperately searching for suitable accommodation.

JoyNews’ Joyce Ofori Amoako files a report on this pressing issue.