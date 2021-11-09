The Rent Control Department has reminded landlords of the stern punishment that awaits them should they flaunt the six-month rent policy.

Rent Control Officer, Emmanuel Harvey Kporsu, speaking on the matter, disclosed that landlords who demand more than six months rent advance could face jail time.

Speaking on Joy News’ Law programme, Monday, he reiterated that as far as the law is concerned, such a financial move is illegal.

“Under section 255 of the Rent Act 1963; Act 220 section 25 sub-section 5; Any person who has a condition of grounds renewal or continuity of tenancy demand in a case of a short or monthly tenancy the payment in advance or more than a month rent or in the case of tenancy exceeding six months the payment in advance of more than six months rent shall be guilty of an offence and upon conviction reliable to a fine not exceeding 500 penalty units equivalent to GHC 6,000 or a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years,’’ he quoted.

Per the law, defiant landlords will either be fined GHC 6,000 or imprisoned for two years when found guilty.

However, the officer revealed that is based on the discretion of the Magistrate, elaborating that landlords can be fined and imprisoned at the same time when found guilty.

Mr Kporsu urged landlords to strictly adhere to this law, in order to avoid disputes with tenants.