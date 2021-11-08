Some transport operators in Kumasi are calling on the government to help reduce fuel prices, rather than working at increasing transport fares.

They say rampant increases in fuel prices leave them with no choice but to increase transport fares.

The commercial transport operators are, however, worried about confrontation with passengers when the fares go up.

Fuel prices have increased significantly by 28 per cent over the past 10 months.

The continuous increment is a thorn in the flesh of many Ghanaians.

Appiah, a taxi driver, says he and his colleagues are worse affected.

The price hike in fuel has economically impacted negatively on businesses.

Trotro drivers, like Ebenezer Kojo Mensah plying Tech-Junction to Atonsu route, feel the impact of the high fuel cost.

A Station Master at Tech-Junction, Boakye Yiadom, wants the government to take urgent steps to bring down the fuel prices.

He is worried about the economic impact of increasing transport fares.

