GB Foods excites consumers with new travel promotion

GB Foods Ghana, leading manufacturers of Gino and Pomo tomato mix and other products, has secured a partnership deal with La-Ligain Spain.

As part of this deal, GBFoods Ghana launched a special Consumer Promotion to reward loyal consumers of the Gino and Pomo brands.

Dubbed Twaw’anumna k) SpainPromotion, the promo will reward 10 selected consumers and their partners with a free trip to Spain by patronizing GB Food Promo products and following simple instructions.

Several others will receive consolation prizes such as TVs, PS5, Phones, Fridges, Gas cookers, Washing Machines, Blenders, La Ligaoriginal jerseys, footballs, caps, and airtime every two weeks. The promo will reward over 18,000 consumers across the country.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of GB Foods, David Afflu, said the promo is in recognition of the critical part consumers and partners play in their business.

“At GB Foods we constantly remind ourselves that without our consumers and partners, we cease to exist. They are the reason for our existence, and we will seize every opportunity to celebrate and reward these loyal consumers for their patronage.

“I encourage the public to take an active part in this promo to stand a chance of winning the exciting prizes and ultimately stand a chance to fly to Spain with their Partners.”

The Marketing Director for GB Foods, AkuaObiri-Yeboah, said “We are excited about this promo. Our consumers have been at the core of our business growth and this promo attests to our deep appreciation of our consumers and the value they bring on board.”

The Twaw’anumna k) Spain Promotion is a point-based system where customers accrue points to stand a chance to fly to Spain every two weeks.

Consumers with the highest points accumulated would be rewarded every two weeks. The top 10 consumers with the highest points stand to travel to Spain with their partners to enjoy a boat cruise, city tour, and a full La Liga VIP match experience and other exciting prices. The promo runs from the 8th of November 2021 to the end of January 2022.

The Twaw’anumna k) Spain Promotion launch took place at the Marriott Hotel, Accra.