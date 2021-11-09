1 feared dead, another in critical condition in Busunu Damongo highway accident

A middle-aged tricycle operator is feared dead and another in a critical condition at the West Gonja Hospital following a road crash.

The accident involved a saloon car with registration number NR 86-18 and a tricycle, popularly known as Motor King in the Damongo Busunu highway in the Savannah Region.

Meanwhile, Police sources said the two victims were the only occupants in their respective vehicles.

Also, the saloon car’s bumper was smashed and the tricycle destroyed with the maize scattered on the road.

According to onlookers, the victims were moving in the same direction from Busunu to Damongo when the saloon car allegedly ran into the tricycle forcing the rider off the machine onto the road with blood oozing from his head and nose.

Meanwhile, eyewitness accounts stated that the driver of the car also sustained some injuries and is on admission at the West Gonja Hospital for treatment.

Nine out of the 11 bags of the maize that were packed inside the tricycle at the time of the accident poured and scattered on the road.

Police personnel from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) were there to ensure the free flow of traffic.

Another eyewitness, Issah Adjei told JoyNews that the tricycle came to his farm and loaded 11 bags of maize and while on its way back to Damongo, the Saloon car, “came and overtook me on my motorcycle and was behind the motor King but within no time.”

“I saw that the car has hit the motor King harder from behind and the rider fell to the ground”, he indicated.

He claimed the car’s driver was overspeeding and, “I suspect the driver was drunk or so”.

But the Police said they would speak to the media after a proper assessment of the incident.

They have since towed the Saloon car and the motor King to the Regional Command for further investigations