Rita Daniels, the mother of Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has joined the train of fresh graduates with a law degree.

Rita Daniels was part of the 2023 graduating class of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) whose studies was climaxed with a ceremony last Saturday.

She took to her Instagram page to express joy over her new achievement with photos from the graduation ceremony.

Madam Daniels looked beautiful in her black trouser and top which was complemented with a black and white beaded chocker.

Photo credit: rita.daniels06@Instagram.com

She wore a grey heel to match her grey graduation gown and a hat full of smiles.

Photo credit: rita.daniels06@Instagram.com

Posting the photos, she captioned: The LLB Law 12th convocation of NOUN 2023 which took place Saturday 25th March 2023.

