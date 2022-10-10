Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has set social media ablaze with her choice of outfit for her 22nd birthday.

As part of her yearly ritual, the on-screen goddess splashed two photos on her Instagram page, which has sent her fans in a frenzy.

The mother-of-two looks snatched after delivery and her curves have become more defined, the photos revealed.

She rocked a gold gown which has see-through features on the blouse, revealing some parts of her cleavage.

Her fans have flooded her social media comment sections with mixed reactions, majority of which are compliments of her beautiful physique.

Others played religious roles in reminding her of her status of as a married woman, hence she ought to dress as such.

ALSO READ

Popular socialite shocks fans with new photos without her curvaceous body

Nana Ampadu’s music transcended Ghana’s borders – Akufo-Addo