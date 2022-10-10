Dancehall King Shatta Wale has proven he is indeed a man of many talents when the entertainment sector is in mention.

After dominating Ghana’s music industry with his lyrics and demeanor, Shatta has shown another side of him as a rhythmist.

After an interview on Accra-based Metro TV, Shatta Wale filled the airwaves with a melodious tune on a keyboard on popular request by his fans.

He opted for Stevie Wonder’s Lean on Me, a song he said is his motivation anytime he hits the studios after a bad day.

Shatta played the keys effortlessly while a vocalist made good use of his efforts.

Watch video below:

