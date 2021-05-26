Recent reports have alleged that Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, has tied the knot with her young lover.

Miss Daniels, in a private traditional wedding in a village in Delta State, allegedly got married to her mid-adult lover, over the weekend.

Despite the new bride not splashing photos on her social media handles, images from the ceremony have leaked online.

According to reports, Miss Daniels was not present as she was allegedly not in support of the marriage.

Despite facing backlash for her choice of partner, she posted a subtle reply: “True love wins.”

Her marriage comes two years after her daughter became the sixth wife of 60-year-old billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko.

The two have been blessed with a son, Munir.

Photos below: