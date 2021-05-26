A man has cried out on social media after finding out that his pastor, who made him drink his wife’s urine for two years, had been having an affair with her.

Sharing his story via a relationship page, the man, who pleaded to be anonymous, said he visited the pastor for prayers to better his financial situation.

He said he was tasked to drink fresh urine and avoid sex with his wife, so as to be rich and work in an oil company.

I want to kill my pastor for fooling me for two years. I slap myself every morning for being such a fool. I still look at the mirror and laugh, me, myself drank a woman’s urine for years.

Do you know I have been drinking my wife’s urine for two years now because I want to be rich and work in an oil company? My pastor told me not to touch my wife but drink her urine every morning and wait for God to embarrass me with wealth.

I told my wife and we both agreed. We even went to thank our pastor for the little money we did not have. I have not slept with my wife for two years. I just drink her urine and pray.

The man added that even when his wife took seed, despite not having sexual relations with her for two years, he was brainwashed that the Holy Spirit was at work and the urine he drinks was the connection.

However, he said he just found out that his wife was sleeping with the said pastor, and that was the only means of keeping her husband sexually away from her.