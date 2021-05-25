Nfasis, a Dominican musician, recently drew a lot of attention when he turned up to his wedding in a t-shirt and torn jean shorts.



Nfasis maintained a straight face in photographs from the wedding that went viral, leading people to believe he wasn’t pleased about his big day.

Interestingly, his wife, Diana Vargas de Garcia, was fully dressed in a wedding gown with a veil and flowers.

Their daughters, who served as bridesmaids, were also dressed as expected.

Diana, shared a video of her husband’s wedding entrance and wrote in the caption:

“At least you should have worn a tie.”