Wife of gospel singer, Temitope Ayefele, who is a mum of triplets and happily married to famous singer and broadcaster Yinka Ayefele, has called on the Holy Ghost fire to come down upon any female fan who tries to get too close to her husband.

In a recent chat with PUNCH, she said:

“They are welcome to be his fans and they can also admire him. My husband is a very good-looking man; a superstar and a hard-working person. They can like and admire him though from a distance because if you come too close they will be burnt by the ‘fire of the Holy Ghost’.

“My husband looks good and nice all the time and that has cost me a lot of time and affection. But on a lighter note, I have never been bothered about my husband’s so-called admirers. I love and respect his fans. I did not marry anybody’s husband. I married the husband of my youth, and God has lightened my path all the way.

“I love fame and glamour but we decided to separate our lives from the public glare. My husband is always out there working. He is the one representing the family. I always enjoy watching him out there, giving his best. I am not a shy person but both of us cannot be out there. It would affect our home, so we decided not to make our private lives public.



“We attend some events together if I am around and am invited. But most times, he goes to events to work— singing for people— and I can’t be following him around while he’s doing his job. If he is not the one performing at the event and the invitation is for the two of us, we would attend together.”

Opening up on how romantic Mr Ayefele is, she said: “You know my husband is an Ekiti man. He is romantic and I have also taught him how to be romantic. To be honest, he is really trying and I always appreciate him for his efforts. He frequently calls to check on me when he is not at home. He buys things for me, even if there is nothing to celebrate. On every Valentine’s Day, he surprises me. Also, my birthdays are always different every year. There are so many sweet things he does to make me happy.



“I don’t discuss my husband with anyone and I don’t give room to anyone to advise me about my husband. Many people call me ‘Ruth abokoku’ (a woman who is ready to follow her husband to the grave). I see marriage as being ‘for better, for worse’. When it is ‘better’, one would enjoy and when it is ‘worse’, one would have to endure and pray to God.”