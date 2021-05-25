Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to introduce the Video Assistant Referee [VAR] in the local scene.

The technology gained much prevalence at the weekend after its successful use at the 2021 Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup.

In recent weeks, the performance of referees has been scrutinised by coaches, match officials, pundits and supporters.

A notable howler transpired on Matchday 25 by a referee in a match involving Hearts of Oak and Elmina Sharks where the Phobians were awarded a penalty for a handball. The call was wrong as the replay showed the ball rather hit the shoulder of Elmina Sharks defender.

READ ALSO

The Sports Minister, who was present at the community tournament, urged the GFA to consider its implementation to help eradicate hooliganism in the country.

“This is something that we can learn from, we should be able to introduce such technology so that it will bring the peace and unity we are all yearning for, especially in recent days where players and supporters have been attacking referees. If the VAR is there, it will solve those problems,” he said.

Referees Manager of the FA, Alex Kotey is keen to ensure the technology is well implemented in Ghana football by 2023.