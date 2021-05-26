Illegal mining activities have destroyed most of the land at Boinzan, Kwawkrom, Mantukwa and its environs. At least, four persons have lost their lives in ‘galamsey’ pits in the area.

Consequently, the chief and residents of Sefwi Abrokofe have taken bold measures against illegal mining, by collecting lump sums from the miners, as an assurance of non- degradation.

Chief of Sefwi Abrokofe, Nana Kwabena Yeboah II, said they thought it wise to collect GHS 15,000.00 from the miners, which is refundable on the condition that they cover the pits and do not pollute water bodies.

Failure to meet the requirement, Nana Yeboah said that the money would be used to pay laborers to correct the damages done to their land.

He also disclosed part of the money would be used as compensation to residents who become victims to the consequence of open pits.

According to him, some miners agreed to the proposal, and it took effect two weeks ago.

Nana Yeboah II remarked that though the amount is insufficient to complete reclaiming of lands, he would ensure the work goes on.

This new measure comes after the government introduced Operation Halt to clamp down on illegal mining and save water bodies.