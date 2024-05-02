In the recent Global Trade Review (GTR) awards announcement, RMB (www.RMB.co.za) has been awarded as the Best Trade Finance Bank in Southern Africa and for the Best Trade Finance Deal in Africa for the Sovereign Trade Finance transaction – a collaboration with the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) and the Ministry of Economy and Finance for Côte d’Ivoire, to facilitate a trade-backed facility to support crucial trade related initiatives.

Said Ben Bechet from RMB’s Trade and Working Capital, Head of Structured Solutions team: “While RMB has a proud history of supporting sovereigns on the continent, this is a first of its kind facility for an African sovereign and brings a new, sizable liquidity pool into play. This transaction will pave the way for further short-term trade facilities across the continent to assist with developmental initiatives, critical projects and the importation of crucial goods such as food, fertilizer and medicines alongside other resources.”

“Through the strong anchoring of the facility structure, positive Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) reporting track record and market support on this transaction, subsequent to deal closure and announcement last year, RMB have been working with the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Côte d’Ivoire to increase the size of the facility. This not only highlights the confidence the market has in the Republic of Cote’ D’Ivoire, but also the positive impact the facility has made as a sustainable and cost-effective solution within the Ministries funding mix. Although we have been recognized as the best Trade Finance bank in Southern Africa for the past 3 years, this best deal award demonstrates our reach and impact covers the entire continent.”

RMB has over the years, been providing various solutions to the African Sovereign market, from syndicated lending facilities, Green Bonds, Eurobonds and more recently short-term structured solutions to provide budgetary support. This collaboration with MIGA continues RMB’s proud history of providing new and innovative solutions for our clients on the continent and further entrenches our position as one of the leading trade finance banks in Africa.

Mergan Naidoo, Head of Trade at RMB commented: “This deal was a demonstration of intentional collaboration with purpose. Africa is in desperate need of sustainable solutions that create value for the continent by accessing global credit appetite and packaging it in a simple, cost effective and, most importantly, meaningful way. This milestone transaction took time, perseverance and ‘grit’ that forged relationships geared toward accelerated scalability, linear to the value returned to the continent.”

“We are delighted to have won both these awards, and that this is the 6th consecutive year we have won the award for Best Trade Finance Bank Southern Africa. These awards are proof of RMB’s trade finance capabilities and success in forging partnerships with insurance, guarantee and export credit agency providers to extend meaningful funding support to our clients across Africa. Collaboration with development financial institutions and multilaterals remains key to truly unlocking new opportunities to support our clients,” concluded Bechet.

