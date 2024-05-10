The Asumka Hemaa of Adukrom Akuapem, Nana Odiasempa Abena Ayebea Okani I, has called on parents to educate their children on sexual matters to help curb the high rate of teenage pregnancy in the country.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Nana Odiasempa stated that most teenagers, especially girls, receive their initial sexual education from peers, social media, or out of curiosity, which often results in unwanted pregnancies.

She emphasized that parents must not shirk their responsibility to teach their children about the consequences of engaging in sexual activities at a young age.

“The high incidence of teenage pregnancy is due to a lack of sexual education. Most teenage girls are uninformed about so many things,” she remarked.

The queen highlighted the importance of parental guidance, warning that if parents do not educate their children about sex, they will obtain incorrect information from other sources, potentially missing the opportunity to instill family values.

She pointed out that inadequate parental support and a lack of open communication about sexual issues are significant contributors to the high rates of teenage pregnancy in the country.

Therefore, parents must build cordial relationships with their children, enabling them to effectively share concerns and access accurate information.

“Once children feel they have a friend in their parent, they will be open about the events in their lives without fear of judgment,” she added.

Nana Odiasempa noted that some parents are uncomfortable or fearful of educating their children about sex, stressing that if parents fail to provide the correct information, others will misinform them.

“Children are exposed to information about sex from sources such as school, friends, and the media much earlier than many parents expect,” she said, advising parents to use weekends to discuss pertinent issues, including age-appropriate sex education.

She also urged parents to be good role models, as teenagers carefully observe the adults in their lives.

While acknowledging that teenage pregnancy might not be completely eliminated, she asserted that it could be reduced.

Therefore, teachers, parents, and religious leaders should use their platforms to discuss issues related to teenage pregnancy.

