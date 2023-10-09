The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to punish the people who invaded the studio of United Television (UTV) without permission.

In a statement, NCCE noted that, a punishment will serve as a deterrent to others.

The group identified as constituency organisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) invaded UTV studios during a live telecast of its Saturday entertainment show, ‘United Showbiz’.

Following the swift intervention of the police, about 16 people were arrested and have since been granted inquiry bail.

NCCE has therefore applauded the police for their swiftness and urged the Service to follow the matter to its logical conclusion and punish the offenders to serve as a deterrent to others.

Below is the full statement

The commission has further encouraged Ghanaians, especially political parties and actors to avoid intemperate language and uphold the culture of political tolerance enshrined in the Fourth Republican 1992 Constitution.