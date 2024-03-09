Developing Women for Mobilisation (DWM), has urged the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to put in place measures to support women’s active participation political activities.

DWM has said women’s inclusion in all facets of society is a proven path toward fostering a fair and peaceful world.

This was contained in a statement signed by the President, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, to commemorate 2024 International Women’s Day.

“DWM urges the government to ensure women are well-represented on commissions and other institutions mandated to work on the promotion of peace and security by reviewing our national constitution,” the statement read in parts.

It further charged the institutions to intensify their efforts to sensitise the public in order to enhance understanding and support for gender equality policies.

“DWM encourages all institutions, organizations, political parties, and well-meaning Ghanaians to recognize the significance of the year 2024, our election year. DWM calls for the inclusion of more women in all institutional processes to ensure a smooth and peaceful election,” the statement reads.

The statement further encouraged women to reshape their perception and step up as leaders, emphasising that there is no force more powerful than determined women.

“Together, we can inspire one another to dream big, break barriers, push boundaries, and foster a sense of belonging and inclusion where every woman feels valued, respected, and empowered to live and thrive.

“On this International Women’s Day, let us commit ourselves to the principles of inspiration and inclusion, stand in solidarity with one another, uplift marginalized voices, and work towards a future where every woman has the opportunity to reach her full potential,” it said.

DWM noted that the theme for the global celebration,”Inspire Inclusion” serves as a powerful reminder of the impact each person can make in the lives of others. It emphasised that whether through words, actions, or advocacy, individuals have the opportunity to inspire positive change and create a more inclusive world for future generations.

“As members of this dynamic women’s group, let us seize this opportunity to uplift and amplify the voices of women from all walks of life. Let us celebrate our differences, our similarities, and recognize the unique contributions each of us brings to the table.”

DWM applauded women and girls across the globe for their incredible efforts in making the world more equitable and fair. It also acknowledged all individuals, organisations, and institutions whose invaluable contributions continue to fight for gender equality.

“As we come together to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day, we are reminded of the incredible strength, resilience, and diversity within our community. Today, we honor not only the progress we have made but also the journey ahead toward greater inclusion and empowerment for all women.”

