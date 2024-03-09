The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)- Ghana has expressed concern that women are underrepresented in leadership across the country.

Women account for less than 15 per cent of Members of Parliament, prompting concerns that the needs and priorities of women are being relegated.

The last Elections for district level and local unit members equally witnessed low participation of women.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana in the last few hours released a statement acknowledging the challenges women face as it says it will work towards the inclusion of women and other vulnerable groups in all their activities.

“As a Commission, we believe in leaving no one behind. As such, ahead of the 2024 General Elections, we will work towards the inclusion of women and other vulnerable groups in all our activities” Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission noted in a statement to mark International Women’s Day.

She added “We encourage all eligible women and girls to participate actively in our electoral activities and in the General Elections in December 2024. On this memorable occasion, I wish all women and girls a Happy International Women’s Day.”

Meanwhile, as the lead development agency of the United Nations, UNDP-Ghana is urging all actors to prioritise gender-responsive financing and increase public spending on essential services and social protection for women.

Resident Representative of UNDP-Ghana Dr Angela Lusigi in an interview on JoyNews’ Foreign Affairs, said “Ghana is punching below its weight at 14.5% representation in Parliament, with less than 28 per cent of the MPs under 45. We really are at a critical stage where something has to give.”

She also backed calls for the passage of Ghana’s affirmative action bill while adding that “Even as we look beyond the affirmative action bill, we have to look at what’s happening with political parties. We also have to look at how we engage with aspiring young women leaders. So affirmative action is one. But I think we also need to mentor men to live in a world which is more equal.”

ALSO READ: