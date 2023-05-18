A pregnant woman experienced a surge of emotions when she learned the gender of her unborn child.

Overwhelmed by the news that she would have another boy, the expectant mother couldn’t help but shed tears.

The touching moment was captured in a video shared by @life_with_nadia, where her friends were present, observing her reaction and sharing a lighthearted laugh.

She explained that the reason for her tears was her desire to have a baby girl, as she already had three boys at home.

The video resonated with many viewers, particularly mothers who could empathise with her situation.

They offered words of comfort, reminding her that all children, regardless of their gender, are precious blessings from God.

