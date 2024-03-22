Three individuals have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in setting multiple houses ablaze in Bole.

These incidents occurred amid escalating tensions between the Bole community and the Jahori tribe, following a longstanding land dispute.

The conflict reached a legal juncture when Bole Wura Safo Kutugefeso pursued legal action against the Jahori tribe in the Tamale High Court in 2023.

After months of litigation, on February 6, 2024, the court ruled in favor of the Jahori tribe, asserting that Bole Wura lacked jurisdiction over Jahori lands.

Justice Richard Mac Kogyapwah, presiding over the case, issued an injunction preventing Bole Wura from interfering with Jahori lands until a final resolution was reached.

Subsequently, during a court session on March 21, 2024, Alex, the brother of Bole Wura, and a sub-chief of the Bole Traditional Area, was ordered to be arrested.

This action sparked outrage among the youth in Bole, leading to the destruction of several houses owned by the Jahori tribe within the community, resulting in significant property damage.

In response, Stephen Obeng Darko, legal counsel for the Jahori clan, reiterated that the court’s ruling explicitly prohibits any interference by Bole Wura in Jahori lands or affairs.

