Founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform the Eastern Region into the nation’s scientific and technology innovation hub when giving the mantle to lead the country as it president.

He envisions a future where the region serves as the epicentre of research in the subregion to attract some of the best science and technology resources into the country.

Central to this vision is the attraction of the world to the region, fostering a thriving ecosystem that benefits all its residents.

He indicated the Eastern Region would capitalise on its natural resources and proximity to Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi to harness this vision for national development.

Mr Kyerematen, who was addressing the media in Koforidua after his market tour to the Eastern Region, expressed confidence in its potential to become a beacon of hope and opportunity.

Mr Kyerematen indicated that, each region would be developed based on its competitive advantage to enable it contribute meaningfully to national development.

