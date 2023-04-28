SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 34 action from the 2022-23 Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 29 April to Monday 1 May 2023.

The pick of Premier League matches this round is the meeting of Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on the early evening of Saturday 29 April. The Gunners are chasing the title and need all three points from this London derby, while the Blues are looking to salvage some pride after a disappointing campaign thus far.

“We need to have focus on the next match, forget what has happened in the past and keep working toward our goals,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. “Every game between now and the end of the season will be a test for us, and we must answer the challenge.”

The round opens early on Saturday afternoon with another London derby, as Crystal Palace take on West Ham United. The Eagles have been much improved since veteran manager Roy Hodgson returned and they will be looking to take three points off the Hammers.

“All you can do as a coach is give people the confidence to do the things you can see in training and not be affected by the noise outside when things aren’t going your way,” said the 75-year-old Hodgson. “It’s not a magic wand type of situation. It’s a perfect start. The training has been fantastic, the sun has been shining. It’s nice to be back.”

A busy Sunday is headlined by the meeting of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in the early evening. The Reds have endured a poor season by their high standards, but they remain tough to beat at home and Spurs will need to be at their best if they are to come away with a positive result.

The round also features key relegation matches, as Bournemouth host Leeds United on Sunday and Everton visit Leicester City on Monday night, while the Manchester clubs have challenging matches to tackle: United play host to Unai Emery’s much-improved Aston Villa, while City will visit Craven Cottage for a clash with Fulham.

Premier League broadcast details, 29 April – 1 May 2023

All times CAT

Saturday 29 April

13:30: Crystal Palace v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Brentford v Nottingham Forest – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

16:00: Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football

Sunday 30 April

15:00: Bournemouth v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport Football

15:00: Fulham v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

15:00: Manchester United v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

15:00: Newcastle United v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

17:30: Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Monday 1 May

21:00: Leicester City v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Tuesday 2 May

21:00: Arsenal v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2